 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Panthers' Dallin Watene-Zelezniak out for three NRL weeks after hamstring injury

share

Source:

AAP

Penrith's NRL top-four ambitions have been dealt a blow after fullback Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring tear.

PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 06: Dallin Watene Zelezniak of the Panthers is tackled during the round 17 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the New Zealand Warriors at Panthers Stadium on July 6, 2018 in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Dallin Watene Zelezniak of the Panthers is tackled during the round 17 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the New Zealand Warriors at Panthers Stadium.

Source: Getty

Watene-Zelezniak helped a depleted Panthers side end a worrying two-game slide with a 36-4 rout of the Warriors on Friday.

He ran a game-high 164 metres and broke five tackles but was substituted with seven minutes to go in the match.

Watene-Zelezniak had been a strong performer in the No.1 since taking over from Dylan Edwards after the first-choice fullback's season-ending shoulder injury.

Coach Anthony Griffin will now have to reach deeper into their depth, with centre Dean Whare a possible option to take the role for Friday's clash against Cronulla.

Reserve grade No.1 Caleb Aekins, who re-signed with the club for another two years last week, is another option to take on the Sharks, while youngster Jarome Luai has also played some fullback in the NSW Cup.

The match looms as a pivotal opportunity to cement a top-four spot for fourth- placed Penrith, however, Griffin could rest State of Origin trio James Maloney, Nathan Cleary and Tyrone Peachey.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:13
1
The Kiwi took less than three minutes to defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 226.

Kiwi UFC star Dan 'Hangman' Hooker leaves opponent on the canvas with first-round KO

00:15
2
The Kiwi's effort sees her in with a chance of victory at the Thornberry Creek Classic.

Lydia Ko belts home long range eagle, rockets into contention in Wisconsin

00:20
3
The Kiwi golfer made the youngster's day in West Virginia.

'I was walking back in shock' – Danny Lee makes young fan's day

00:15
4
Croatia will face England in the semi-final after defeating Russia 4-3 from the spot in Sochi.

Croatia beat Russia in thrilling penalty shootout to seal spot in World Cup semi-final

00:15
5
The English rider's return to the great race didn't quite go to plan.

Former champion Chris Froome crashes into ditch as Tour de France begins

01:31
Rescuers are concerned heavy rain could soon make rescuing the twelve boys and their football coach more difficult.

LIVE: Rescue of 12 schoolboys and their football coach trapped in Thai cave has begun

Keep up to date with all the latest information from the operation.


The Green Party co-leader says she has already received messages that her speaking out is allowing abused people to not feel alone.

'My skin has thickened' - MP Marama Davidson receives 'vile' death threats after far-right Canadian duo banned from council venues

The threats came after the MP posted a link to a story.


00:30
The mercurial Chiefs star McKenzie started and finished the move in his side’s 24-19 win over the Brumbies.

Lucky escape as the Chiefs hold on to defeat gutsy Brumbies after late comeback

The Chiefs hung on grimly to secure a five-point win in Hamilton.

00:28
The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

Distraught Brazil fans comfort each other after World Cup elimination

The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

John Armstrong: Peters has not put a foot wrong since stepping into Acting PM role

His handling of Australia's detention and deportation to NZ of criminals has stood out, our columnist writes.