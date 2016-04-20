 

Panthers confirm James Maloney signing for 2018

AAP

Penrith have confirmed the signing of NSW five-eighth James Maloney for the next three NRL seasons.

James Maloney gets past Cooper Cronk NSW v Queensland. State of Origin rugby league match. ANZ Stadium SFS, Sydney Australia. Wednesday 5 June 2013. Photo: Paul Seiser/Photosport.co.nz

James Maloney gets past Cooper Cronk.

Source: Photosport

In what effectively was a swap deal following Matt Moylan's move to Cronulla, Maloney will link up with the Panthers after 203 games at four NRL clubs and combine in the halves with 20-year-old halfback Nathan Cleary.

Moylan was announced as a Sharks recruit in early November but Maloney's deal was delayed due to negotiations over a third-party agreement.

Maloney will commence pre-season training with the Panthers in January when he'll reacquaint himself with his new halves partner.

"I've actually known Nathan for a long time because he was my ballboy at the Warriors," Maloney said.

"I'm looking forward to playing alongside him and hopefully helping him take his game to the next level."

Panthers general manager Phil Gould was drawn to Maloney given his impressive track record at his previous NRL clubs.

Maloney was part of the Warriors' side who lost to Manly in the 2011 grand final before playing in premiership-winning teams at the Sydney Roosters in 2013 and the Sharks in 2016.

"He has regularly succeeded at the highest levels of our game and brings a wealth of experience," Gould said.

The 31-year-old also adds representative kudos having made nine State of Origin appearances for NSW while he was part of Australia's squad for their recently- completed victorious Rugby League World Cup campaign.

"(The) Panthers have the roster and the resources to achieve success over the coming years and I'm really excited to now be part of that," he said.

