Panthers coach says James Maloney is NSW Blues' best playmaker

Source:

AAP

James Maloney the best playmaker in NSW heading into this year's State of Origin series, Penrith coach Anthony Griffin has declared.

Penrith leapfrogged St George Illawarra in the NRL standings after an impressive 28-2 win.
Source: SKY

Panthers halves Maloney and Nathan Cleary steered their side to the top of the NRL ladder in a surprise 28-2 rout of St George Illawarra last night.

And their efforts could also land them a prized NSW jumper following two weeks of concerns by the Blues hierarchy over Maloney's defence this season.

"I'm a Queenslander so I hope (Maloney) don't get picked. I think all of Queensland will be hoping he doesn't get picked," Griffin said.

"But I hope he gets there. He's done a tremendous job with our team. He's an experienced playmaker and if he's not there, it'll be great for the club but terrible for Jimmy.

"With my Maroon cap on, I think he's NSW's best playmaker at the moment. He's got to be there."

Maloney admitted he would be disappointed if his name wasn't read out tomorrow.

"Not much more I can do now. It's been and done and I've been happy with where my footy is," he said.

However, NSW coach Brad Fittler may have another headache before he unveils his game one team tomorrow after forwards candidate Jack de Belin succumbed to an injury in the defeat.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - MARCH 11: Nathan Cleary and James Maloney of the Panthers speak during the warm-up before the round one NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Nathan Cleary and James Maloney of the Panthers speak during the warm-up before the round one NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium.

Source: Getty

It's the second time the Dragons lock, who's needed a painkilling injection since injuring his hip against Melbourne in round nine, has failed to finish a match in the past three weeks.

Dragons coach Paul McGregor insisted his star forward would be available to play on June 6.

"Jack de Belin re-injured an injury that he's already got so I'd say he'd be OK," he said.

Canterbury stars Aaron Woods and David Klemmer get a final chance to push their claims against the Wests Tigers on Sunday, as does Cronulla forward Wade Graham against Newcastle.

James Maloney gets past Cooper Cronk NSW v Queensland. State of Origin rugby league match. ANZ Stadium SFS, Sydney Australia. Wednesday 5 June 2013. Photo: Paul Seiser/Photosport.co.nz

James Maloney gets past Cooper Cronk.

Source: Photosport

Blues captain Boyd Cordner hailed the state's depth before what shapes as a interesting series.

"I think the most exciting thing from a NSW point of view is there is so much depth this year with a lot of young talent coming through. Everyone has been in form," Cordner said.

Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 