Panthers coach Ivan Cleary facing possible fine for talking to refs at halftime

AAP
Penrith coach Ivan Cleary is facing a possible fine if he is found to have talked to the referees during a heated halftime discussion.

Cleary will be investigated by the NRL despite his admission that there was nothing "untoward" in his interactions with referee Ashley Klein.

Panthers pair James Tamou and James Maloney were seen in deep discussions with the officials after the first half ended at Panthers Stadium on Sunday.

And Cleary admitted to becoming involved, saying: "I might've spoken to them, yeah, possibly. You can ask them. It was nothing untoward."

NRL head of football Graham Annesley said it was against NRL rules to talk to officials at halftime and if found guilty Cleary was facing a possible sanction.

"It can be anything from a warning to a fine, it all depends on the circumstances," Annesley said.

"I'm not at this stage suggesting it's serious or not. We just want to get as much information as we can."

Annesley said head office was attempting to talk to all the match officials involved.

"That's not closed off yet, we're still seeking some more information about that," Annesley said.

"There seems to have been a fair amount of discussion going on as the players left the field with the referees.

"We haven't put a line under that one but it's probably an opportune time to say that all clubs - and I think Ivan by his own admission said that he tried to speak to the referee - that approaching officials at halftime is not permitted.

"To the extent that if there's a serious breach of the rules in this case, that hasn't been determined."

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary
