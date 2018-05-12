Paasi brings up 100th match, Nikorima starts at five-eighth for Warriors against Rabbitohs

Kodi Nikorima will return as starting five-eighth, while Agnatius Paasi plays his 100th NRL match, named to start for the Warriors against the Rabbitohs on Friday.

Replacing youngster Chanel Harris-Tavita, Nikorima returns to the number six jersey in his 99th NRL match, partnering Blake Green in the halves.

Paasi meanwhile brings up his century, his career so far split between the Warriors and the Gold Coast Titans before that. The front rower moves into the starting lineup, having come off the interchange bench in last week's loss to the Sharks.

The Rabbitohs claimed victory in the last encounter between the two sides, winning 28-24 on the Gold Coast in April.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. David Fusitu'a, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Patrick Herbert, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Blake Green, 8. Agnatius Paasi, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Leeson Ah Mau, 11. Adam Blair, 12. Isaiah Papali'i, 13. Jazz Tevaga.