TODAY |

Over $340,000 unaccounted for in Tonga National Rugby League funds

More From
League
Pacific Islands
NRL

The divisive split around the Mate Ma'a Tonga Rugby League team seems to be about money and mismanagement.

The Tonga National Rugby League has issued a statement that over $US342,000 was spent from an offshore account for the 2017/2018 financial years without any report.

This was confirmed by auditors Kingdom Accounting Solutions that did work on the TNRL financials between 2012 and 2018.

These were the years in which the former board was accused of financial mismanagement were taken to court.

Acting Prime Minister Semisi Sika headed the old regime.

Unable to produce an audited report, the old board was dismantled under court order and a new board was formed.

When a public spat recently broke out between the TNRL and some players, it appeared to surround the team's disappointment that the board had dismissed coach Kristian Woolf without consultation.

However our correspondent said the real issue seemed to have been around disagreements in handling finances.

Members of the old board have made things complicated by their support of the players, urging them to boycott Mate Ma'a Tonga's upcoming games against Great Britain and Australia.

rnz.co.nz

Mate Ma'a Tonga fans created an incredible atmosphere at Mt Smart Stadium. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Pacific Islands
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:56
Hansen hits out at Springboks' comments on refs before match – 'Pretty obvious what they’re trying to do'
2
Reiko Ioane overtaken by George Bridge, Sevu Reece after untimely 'flat patch', says Steve Hansen
3
Fiji make positional switch with Semi Radradra for Wallabies clash
4
All Blacks name team to take on South Africa as they kick off Rugby World Cup title defence
5
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Tongan heritage spurring on Wallabies lock at RWC - 'That's the reason I play'

Kiwi Ferns star becomes NRLW's first ever suspended player with season-ending three week ban

'We feel a bit like David and Goliath' - Fiji ready to cause RWC upset against Wallabies

Broncos were out in Sydney pub on the pokies the night before 58-0 hiding