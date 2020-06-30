Origin winger dropped by under-fire Broncos ahead of Warriors clash

Queensland winger Corey Oates has been dropped for battling Brisbane's NRL clash with the Warriors but their under-fire halves look set to be spared.

Corey Oates. Source: Photosport

Broncos captain Alex Glenn confirmed Oates was a big-name casualty after Jamayne Isaako was seen training on one wing and young gun Xavier Coates on the other on Tuesday.

However, Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold looks set to stick with under-performing pair Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft in the halves despite the presence of livewire playmaker Tom Dearden.

Glenn expected Oates to bounce back quickly.

"I love Oatesy. I have played a lot of footy with him. I know he's lacking a little bit of confidence," he said.

"But this is going to fuel the flame inside of him. I know he will be back stronger."

Glenn admitted everyone was on notice after Brisbane slumped to second last with five straight losses.

"If you are not willing to perform week in, week out and defend your jersey then someone is happy to take it," he said.

"The coach just wants the best for the team and if you are not on your game you are going to get asked questions on why you are not performing.

"If you don't have those answers and not leading through your actions the coach is going to replace you with someone he feels can do a better job - it's the reality of the sport."

But Glenn defended halves Milford and Croft, saying they deserved another chance.

They have failed to fire a shot for the Broncos who hit a new low last round when they were booed off the field at halftime before losing to cellar-dwellers Gold Coast last round.

Seibold again looks set to stick with Dearden on the bench as back-up hooker.

Glenn believed criticism of Milford was particularly unfair.

"He's our highest-paid player and has a lot of demands on how he plays out on the field but it's a team sport," he said.

"Milf can't do everything himself. Milf can't do what he does on the field when we don't have possession.

"We have been playing with 40 per cent possession. You can't put any pressure on opponents like that."