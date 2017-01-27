 

'An opportunity for boys who may have slipped under the radar': NRL scouts swarm on Pasifika Youth Cup

Matt Manukia 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

The Warriors have kicked off the Pasifika Youth Cup, adding a vital layer to the club's development programme.

NRL scouts are swarming on the youth tournament, but the welfare of young players is also a major consideration.
"It's an opportunity for boys who may have slipped under the radar or who haven't been spotted yet," Warriors recruitment manager Tony Iro said. 

The tournament (for under-16 and under-18 teams) is being played in Auckland from January 25-28, featuring New Zealand Maori, RL Samoa, Tonga (Hakula Tonga), Fiji NZ, Cook Islands and Auckland Niue Rugby League players.

It is being hosted by the New Zealand Maori Rugby League in association with the Warriors, with the participating teams forming a competition panel.

The Maori under16 & 18 teams stood together for a pre-game haka that set the tone for an epic clash at the Pasifika Youth Cup in Auckland.
Over 120 players are registered and although many already belong to NRL clubs, scouts like Ben Rogers from the South Sydney Rabbitohs know there is still plenty of talent to scoop up. 

"It gives us a chance to look at some kids and maybe take the next step and look at doing some stuff with them at a camp or bring them to Australia and going from there," Rogers said.

Scouts are after players like Samoa's EJ Toeava who spoke to 1 NEWS when he signed with the Cowboys last year. Since then he has inked a three-year deal with the Melbourne Storm. 

Christchurch-based Jordan Riki, who is under lock and key with the Brisbane Broncos, is another on the rise. Today he scored the opening try as the NZ Maori under-18s beat Samoa.

But it isn't just about contracts. Players have this week been in camp at local Marae and Churches, learning the values of their respective cultures and how to reach the next level in their career.

"Little things like hydration, eating well, sleeping on time - all things we can neglect but that are very important to their development," said Tonga under-16 coach Edwin Fusitu'a, whose son David plays for the Warriors and Kiwis. 

Iro added: "Living together, there's a lot of elders in and around those environments and to me that can only be a good thing - teaching our young men to be better people."

New Zealand Maori Rugby League chairman John Devonshire said Iro came to him with the idea of starting the Pasifika Youth Cup three months ago.

"It's a sharing of aroha, a sharing of pride and passion with our Pacific Island brothers and that's what makes it different than just another rugby league tournament," he said.

It's hoped the tournament will grow in prestige and become a regular fixture on the rugby league calender. 

