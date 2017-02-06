 

Opinion: Nines flop not a sign of things to come for the Warriors

Alex Powell 

The Warriors' dismal showing at the Auckland Nines is not the end of the world, despite what some fans and commentators will have you believe.

The Warriors playmaker says while this weekend's tournament is important to him, starting in good form for the NRL competition takes priority.
The club failed to win a match at the annual tournament for the first time in its history, with a young squad ruthlessly exposed against some of the NRL's more recognised names.

Ruben Wiki's awesome comeback aside, Warriors fans were left with a sour taste in their mouths, with the club's chances of a maiden Nines title all but over before the end of the first day.

But while things may seem a tad bleak going into the start of the 2017 season, fears of another disappointing campaign are premature.

For all the weight the competition is given by organisers, the Nines is just a pre-season tournament, designed with the sole intention to get bums on seats and try and help the game boost its profile in a new market.

While a club winning the Nines would no doubt be a reason to celebrate, in the grand scheme of things, the tournament's result is next to meaningless once the real season kicks off.

Put simply, any real fan of any of the NRL's clubs would rather take the NRL trophy over victory at a kick-and-giggle tournament like the Nines.

The Warriors went into the Nines with a young and inexperienced squad, missing many of the star names that fans turn up at Mt. Smart week in, week out to see.

This has been done to give the team's star names a better go at a proper pre-season, capable of putting in good performances when it really matters.

To blame a group of players that will most likely play either reserve grade or youth team football this coming season for not taking out the Nines is beyond foolish, judging a season that hasn't started yet based on three 18-minute periods of play even more so.

With the signing of Kieran Foran hopefully set to be approved in the coming weeks, the Warriors are entering what could be one of the best periods in the club's on-field history.

That, coupled with the return of the likes of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to go with the already influential Issac Luke and Shaun Johnson should leave any fan of rugby league licking their lips.

So while it's beyond an understatement to say that the Warriors should have done better at last weekend's Nines tournament, surely it's too early for even the most pessimistic of the club's supporters to be hitting the panic button.

