Opinion: Never mind the Warriors, Kieran Foran can make Shaun Johnson great again

Shaun Johnson and Kieran Foran combining as halves partners will see the Warriors boast one of the strongest spines in the whole of the NRL, so long as the integrity unit allows it.

Kiwis Kieran Foran and Shaun Johnson share a moment. Source: Getty

It's been a rough couple of years for Shaun Johnson.

After a devastating ankle injury that ended his season in 2015, Johnson struggled to replicate the form that saw him become one of the Warriors' best players and his side a top eight finish.

With the 2017 season drawing closer, Johnson is in serious need of a lift, and fortunately, the club has the perfect solution in the shape of Kieran Foran.

Ever since James Maloney's departure to the Roosters in 2013, Johnson has had to bear most of the creative responsibility on the field.

Many halves partners have come and gone, with none able to compliment Johnson in a way that could transform the Warriors' on field fortunes.

Johnson has had partners in the likes of Thomas Leuluai, Jeff Robson and even Tui Lolohea to name just a few in recent times, even having to don the role of five-eighth himself as the Warriors searched for a winning combination.

Kieran Foran's addition to the club will see him occupy the role of a ball-playing five-eighth, allowing Johnson to operate in the traditional halfback role that he prefers.

This should allow Foran to control the tempo of play while Johnson can look to make those incisive bursts that see him considered such an attacking threat for club and country.

The pair already have great on-field chemistry, seen when they played together for the Kiwis national side, and seeing them play together week in-week out will mean they can both grow and become better players.

Rugby league sides are always built around the spine of the team - the fullback, the five-eighth, the halfback and the hooker.

With Johnson and Foran as a halves pair, combined with Issac Luke and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, the Warriors will boast one of the strongest spines in the whole of the NRL.

New coach Stephen Kearney has made it clear how big of a role Kieran Foran will have at the club, with just about every Warriors fan echoing the same sentiments.

Now the NRL integrity unit seems to be the only thing standing between a dream all-Kiwi halves pairing of Kieran Foran and Shaun Johnson.