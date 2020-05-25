Only one answer to question of Warriors' dream loan player, says Jazz Tevaga

Jason Taumalolo is the obvious choice for a dream hypothetical loan player for the Warriors, according to Jazz Tevaga.

The utility, who has faced the Tongan superstar with both the Warriors and Toa Samoa, said the 2016 Dally M Medallist did thigs only he could on the field.

“I’d probably say Jason Taumalolo, we need some forwards man, the shit he can do on the field, no one else can do. I’d probably say Jason,” Tevaga said.

The Warriors twice tried to sign Taumalolo, who grew up in Auckland before moving to North Queensland in his teens.

They offered the Tongan superstar a $2 million contract in 2015 before making a second large offer in 2017.

Taumalolo rejected both offers to re-sign an unprecedented 10-year deal worth a reported $10 million with North Queensland in 2017.