'One of the worst renditions of the anthem I've ever heard' - Denver Test singer heavily criticised for NZ anthem

The anthem singer at the Denver Test has produced a version of the New Zealand anthem the commentator dubbed "one of the worst renditions of the New Zealand anthem I've ever heard at a sporting event".

The singer performed both God Save The Queen, God Defend New Zealand and E Ihowā Atua [te reo Māori version] before the clash at Mile High Stadium.

The rendition of E Ihowā Atua barely included a full word, with both versions out of tune.

The rendition even prompted a scathing review from the commentator.