'One of the highlights of my career': Ruben Wiki to captain Warriors' NRL Nines squad

Warriors legend Ruben Wiki will captain the club's NRL Nines team when he comes out of retirement to play at the tournament at 44 years old.

"I'm still buzzing about having the chance to play the Nines and now being asked to be captain as well takes it to another level," said Wiki.

"It was humbling to be selected in the first place. To be leading the boys at Eden Park will be one of the highlights of my career."

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney said Wiki's appointment added another dimension to the occasion.

"The Nines is such an exciting event as it is and having Rubes there just adds to it," he said.

"Having selected him to make his comeback it was natural to make him captain.

"He's a leader whatever he does and has so much mana. I can’t wait to see him running out with the lads next week and I’m sure everyone else feels the same."

NRL Nines squad:

1 Ryan Hoffman, 2 Junior Pauga*, 3 Matt Allwood, 4 Blake Ayshford, 5 Ata Hingano, 6 Solomone Kata, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 Ruben Wiki (c)*, 9 Mason Lino*, 10 Bunty Afoa*, 11 James Gavet, 12 Tuimoala Lolohea, 13 Jazz Tevaga*, 14 Ofahiki Ogden*, 15 Lewis Soosemea*, 16 Toafofoa Sipley*, 17 Isaiah Papalii*, 18 James Bell*