'Oh wait, it's Cam Smith' - Warriors fire social media barbs at Storm, NRL officials

The Warriors' social media team have fired some heavy shots at the Melbourne Storm and the standard of NRL officiating, after a controversial decision had a big say in yesterday's 12-6 loss at Mt Smart Stadium.

As Storm skipper Cameron Smith was cleared of a high tackle on wing Ken Maumalo, the Warriors' official Twitter account took aim at the former Queensland and Kangaroos rake's supposed ability to influence referees' decisions.

"High tackle" the Warriors tweeted, before replying to themselves with "Oh wait, it's Cam Smith."

Several decisions went against the Warriors in last night's defeat, leading to coach Stephen Kearney publicly criticising NRL officials.

"I think there is a problem," he said.

"Unfortunately they have been poorly led. They get a directive [from the NRL] at the start of the year to blow the pea out of the whistle and 13 rounds in that changes again."