NZRL boss says Tongan stars not contacted about Kiwis return

New Zealand Rugby League haven't approached any Mate Ma'a Tonga stars over a potential return to the Kiwis, CEO Greg Peters says.

In the lead up to the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, New Zealand were rocked by the decisions of star players such as Jason Taumalolo and David Fusitu'a in those opting to represent the nation of their heritage instead.

Naturally, speculation has persisted since that a number of players could make a u-turn on their decisions, wanting to play for the Kiwis once again.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today though, Peters confirmed that there has been no approach from his end about players representing New Zealand over Tonga again.

"We have regular dialogue with all the playing group," he said.

"I know that some people in my office have spoken to a couple of Tongan players - not directly about returning to the Kiwis, but keeping in touch with people that are playing in our environment, with a number of Tongan boys down at the Warriors.