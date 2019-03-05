TODAY |

NZRL boss says Tongan stars not contacted about Kiwis return

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Kiwis

New Zealand Rugby League haven't approached any Mate Ma'a Tonga stars over a potential return to the Kiwis, CEO Greg Peters says.

In the lead up to the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, New Zealand were rocked by the decisions of star players such as Jason Taumalolo and David Fusitu'a in those opting to represent the nation of their heritage instead.

Naturally, speculation has persisted since that a number of players could make a u-turn on their decisions, wanting to play for the Kiwis once again.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today though, Peters confirmed that there has been no approach from his end about players representing New Zealand over Tonga again.

"We have regular dialogue with all the playing group," he said.

"I know that some people in my office have spoken to a couple of Tongan players - not directly about returning to the Kiwis, but keeping in touch with people that are playing in our environment, with a number of Tongan boys down at the Warriors.

"That's just part of our job is to communicate and stay in touch with our playing group."

Greg Peters is keeping mum about the likes of Jason Taumalolo playing for New Zealand again. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Valentine Holmes 'zero' chance of returning to NRL if NFL dream fails
2
The Northland duo are this year playing Super Rugby with the Sunwolves and are enjoying the cultural experience.
Rugby's Pryor brothers trying to teach a little bit of Te Reo Māori to their Sunwolves' Japanese teammates
3
Tyrone May
Panthers' Tyrone May charged over sex tapes scandal
4
Zach Murray of Australia, winner of the NZ Open.
Weaver says NZ Golf's 'korowai' is just a 'piece of faux fur'
5
The Hurricanes star is the latest to come out against the proposed concept.
Ardie Savea slams rugby's World League, saying it's 'shutting out our Pacific brothers'
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Charlie Gubb takes on Jack Gosiewski Rabbitohs v Warriors NRL rugby league match at ANZ Stadium, Homebush Australia. Friday 18 August 2017. Photo: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.nz

Former Warriors cult hero Charlie Gubb gives up rugby league to teach - report
Blake Green and Tohu Harris want to see a packed away end against the Panthers.

Potential for second Kiwi rugby league team as NRL weigh up expansion options
Tyrone May in space during the Ox & Palm Pacific Test Invitational. Toa Samoa v Mate Ma'a Tonga, Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 23rd June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

NRL boss hints Tyrone May won't face ban for sex tape, investigators look to interview possible leaker from rival club
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck takes on the defence. Canterbury Bulldogs v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 19th August 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Top 10? NRL consider adding two more playoff spots for 'wildcard' round before finals