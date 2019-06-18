TODAY |

NZ veteran Benji Marshall to lead Kiwis haka in Test return

AAP
Benji Marshall's influence on Test return has extended to leading the Kiwis haka, but Tonga have warned they won't bow down in the battle of the halves.

Veteran halfback Marshall was a popular choice when anointed to lead New Zealand's traditional challenge in his first Test since 2012 and he can expect a rousing response when Tonga unleash their Sipi Tau at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.

Captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak said it would be a "privilege" to back up Marshall in the pre-Test showdown.

"I've been watching him since I was a kid so to have him leading the haka that I'm going to be in is something pretty special."

New Zealand coach Michael Maguire doesn't expect the 34-year-old's influence to end there.

Maguire said Marshall had been a prominent voice all week expects him to pull the strings effectively alongside Shaun Johnson.

It will be a different dynamic to the Johnson-Kodi Nikorima combination of 2018.

"Benji's going to take control at the right times and direct the team around," Maguire said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Marshall said he feels "embarrassed" getting praise from his teammates about his impact on rugby league in NZ. Source: 1 NEWS

"I've got a strong blend of leaders so I've just got to make sure that those boys understand their role and Benji will play his role."

On paper, New Zealand will hold sway in the halves, with Tonga forced to deploy- Leeds based utility Tuimoala Lolohea at halfback and John Asiata at five-eighth, a role the regular forward had filled this season at the North Queensland Cowboys.

Tonga coach Kristian Woolf said the Kiwis would be wise not to ignore Asiata's ball-playing ability.

"For a big man, he's got an outstanding skill set, he's shown that with the Cowboys over the last six weeks," he said.

"Obviously we've got bigger names in the forwards and the outside backs than what we do in the halves area but we've shown in the past we can compete with anybody, without the big names in the halves."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Tonga and Kiwis halves will face off at Mt Smart Stadium this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
