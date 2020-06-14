NZ unearths next shot put star after eight-year-old breaks age world record

New Zealand may just have unearthed its next shot put star.

Sina-Maria Su'a is an eight-year-old and in the last week broke the world record for her age after a throw of 10.37m.

The eight-year-old’s throw toppled a 20-year-old shot put world record for her age.

“I felt really proud of myself and it was really amazing,” Su’a said.

Su’a started the sport late last year and had only thrown the heavier 2 kilogram shot a handful of times before the record-breaking throw.

“At the time she did not know she was going to break the world record, she thought she was going to beat Jacko's best that he did at that age,” shot put coach Walter Gill said.

The Jacko Su’a’s coach is referring to his son, Jacko Gill, a former junior world champion, who's been helping the eight-year-old with measuring and ball collecting duties.

“Just huge potential, she's really tall for her age and just huge potential so really exciting,” the younger Gill explained.

The footage of the record-breaking throw still has to be sent away and verified to make it official, but there's no denying the possibilities her future holds.