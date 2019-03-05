NZ Rugby League 'wouldn't have a game' without Pacific Islands

While rugby union may appear determined to freeze the Pacific Island nations out of the global game, rugby league are making an effort to see nations such as Tonga, Samoa and Fiji play a part in future contests, New Zealand Rugby CEO Greg Peters says.

With the announcement of rugby league's triple header at Eden Park in November, the Pacific trio will find themselves included in the so called "Tier One" nations' plans, their contribution to the game recognised with regular competition against the likes of the Kiwis and the Kangaroos.



Speaking to 1 NEWS at the launch of the Test triple header, Peters emphasised that rugby union's attitude towards the smaller nations wasn't shared by the 13-man code.

"If you look at the playing population of New Zealand, the higher percentage of Pacific islanders that feature in our game - without their contribution we wouldn't have a game in New Zealand," he said.

"We respect that, we've embraced it today by providing those players with opportunities to represent their countries.

"Hopefully they'll represent the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns first, but they have a choice to also represent the countries of their parents or their families."