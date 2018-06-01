NZ Rugby League shut down chance of Tonga-Kangaroos Test in Auckland

Daly Cherry-Evans has inspired Manly to a 18-6 NRL win over fellow strugglers Canterbury to vault them out of wooden-spoon contention.

The Sea Eagles were ill-disciplined in the first half and trailed 6-4 at the break, but Cherry-Evans pulled the strings as they ran over the top of the hapless Dogs.



Lottoland is traditionally a fortress for the Sea Eagles but it was just their first win in their past seven matches at their home ground.



The Dogs sorely missed playmaker Lachlan Lewis, who was a late withdrawal due to personal reasons, and Jeremy Marshall-King and replacement Matt Frawley struggled to take control.



The game turned at halftime, with Tom Trbojevic scoring twice in four minutes to give his side the lead.



When Cherry-Evans spun it wide, Trbojevic powered over the top of three defenders in the 46th minute.



Trbojevic had his second when Brad Parker popped a beautiful late offload for his No.1 to give the home side a six-point buffer.



Prop Addin-Fonua Blake delivered the killer blow when, on the back of four sets of six in a row, he powered through a hole created by Cherry-Evans.



The result jumps the Sea Eagles over Gold Coast, who lost to Penrith earlier in the day, into 12th.



The Bulldogs had a two-game winning streak snapped to remain anchored near the bottom of the ladder in 14th spot, only two points in front of Parramatta.



The Bulldogs carried a 6-4 lead into halftime but probably deserved to be further ahead considering their ascendancy.



They enjoyed 40 tackles inside the Sea Eagles' red zone in the first 40 but capitalised just once, when Michael Lichaa popped an inside pass for Reimis Smith.



Trent Hodkinson was sin-binned for a professional foul late in the first half - just three minutes after going onto the field - but the Dogs failed to convert that advantage into points.



The Sea Eagles looked a different side after coming out of the sheds and recorded just their third win in 10 games.



Prop David Klemmer was a standout in a losing side, charging for 205m as well as making 24 tackles.

