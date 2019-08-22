NZ Rugby League Secondary Schools tournament cancelled due to measles outbreak

New Zealand Rugby League's secondary schools competition has been cancelled, in the wake of the current outbreak of measles.

Due to take place next week in Takanini, south Auckland, 26 schools were to compete from September 2-6. However, several of the schools down to take part in the tournament have recorded cases of measles among students over the past week, NZRL opting to cancel the event as a result.

NZRL confirmed the news in a Facebook post this afternoon.

"This is an unfortunate outcome, as our Secondary Schools Tournament is one of our most exciting events, but it is the only decision that can be made under these circumstances," NZRL chief executive Greg Peters wrote.

"We sought medical advice and liaised with stakeholders who all agreed with our positioning.

"We understand people may be disappointed by our decision and we apologise for any inconvenience caused; however, the welfare of our players and all involved in the tournament comes first."