NZ Rugby League CEO stands down after shambolic World Cup performance

Following the Kiwis' disastrous Rugby League World Cup campaign, NZRL chief executive Alex Hayton has today announced his resignation from the organisation.

In a statement today, NZRL chair Reon Edwards confirmed the news - thanking Hayton for his services.

"Alex has been a great servant to the game over the last decade and has seen through a number of major milestones in his time as both CFO and CEO."

"The discussions leading up to his decision to leave have been entirely amicable."

The news comes as New Zealand Rugby League are midway through conducting a full-scale review into the World Cup disaster, with Hayton the first casualty.

The NZRL will release the full recommendations from the review within the next fortnight, with current deputy chair Hugh Martyn taking up the role of acting CEO in the meantime.