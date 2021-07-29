NZ NRL players farewell RTS with passionate haka

Departing Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been farewelled with an emotional haka by New Zealand NRL players at the competition's Sunshine Coast base this morning.

Kiwi players from numerous NRL clubs basing themselves at the Queensland camp came together to send off Tuivasa-Sheck in style, performing a passionate rendition of Ka Mate.

The haka was also delivered to Tuivasa-Sheck's fellow Warrior and Kiwi Leeson Ah Mau, who is also returning to New Zealand.

Tuivasa-Sheck stunned NRL fans on Monday when the Warriors granted him an early release from his NRL contract, allowing the 28-year-old to move to rugby union early.

Staying with the Warriors meant he may not be able to return to New Zealand until as late as September due to the current complications with the paused trans-Tasman travel bubble.

NZ NRL players pay their respects to Tuivasa-Sheck. Source: 1 NEWS

With his departure, Tuivasa-Sheck finishes with 111 games and 30 tries in his six seasons with the Warriors. Overall he has made 195 NRL appearances and scored 58 tries.

This season, he became only the second player to lead the Warriors 100 times. His final match against Penrith was his 100th as the club’s captain. Earlier he played his 100th game for the Warriors in the 20-14 win over St George Illawarra.

Tuivasa-Sheck became the first Warriors player to win the Dally M Medal as the NRL's best player in 2018 and he was awarded with the top international player’s award – the Golden Boot – in 2019.

He is the only player to win the Warriors’ player of the year accolade in three consecutive seasons (2017, 2018 and 2019).