NZ to host plethora of international rugby league clashes as 2019 calendar revealed

New Zealand rugby league fans are set for smorgasbord of international action later this year with a triple-header at Eden Park featuring teams including the Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Fiji, Great Britain.

Announced this afternoon, the triple header will take place on Saturday November 2, with the Kiwis facing off against Great Britain, the Kangaroos against Tonga, while Samoa will face Fiji.

Great Britain will make their first appearance in over a decade when they played the Kiwis in a home series in 2007. England coach Wayne Bennett will lead the team this time around.

During their tour, their first appearance in the southern hemisphere since 2006, the Lions will play Papua New Guinea and Mate Ma'a Tonga. 

For the Kiwis, their international calender features a Test in Wollongong against the Kangaroos in October before returning home to take on Great Britain.

The Kiwis face the Tongan Sipi Tau during the Rugby League World Cup 2017 Pool B match - New Zealand Kiwis v Tonga played at Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 11 November 2017. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz
The Kiwis face the Tongan Sipi Tau during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup. Source: Photosport
