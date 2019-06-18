'NZ gave my family a safe place to stay' - Kiwis prop vows to never switch allegiances, despite Samoan lineage

Kiwis enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona didn’t mince words today as he revealed that he would never consider switching allegiances to play for his parents’ country of birth – Samoa.

Th 23-year-old declared during a media scrum in Auckland that he owes a lot to New Zealand.

"My parents moved here from Samoa for a better life," said Asofa-Solomona.

"They have been living here longer than they have in Samoa. For me, I was born and bred here.

"I think that is the main thing - they have given and me and my family so much. It’s a no-brainer just to stay here and just represent this black jersey."

The Melbourne Storm prop is originally born in Wellington and has played five Tests for New Zealand.

"It is a true honour to play and put on a black jersey. I will never turn my back on this jersey."

New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka against Mate Ma'a Tonga during a Test in Hamilton at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup. Source: Photosport

The 115kg wrecking ball says he has no issues with other NRL players switching sides to play for Pacific nations.

"Whatever their heart says, you only get one chance in life to do what you want to do," Asofa-Solomoa said.

"Their hearts are saying to go back to their heritage and they can do that, but they have to live with that as well.

"But I am a true believer in just follow your heart. That is what they are choosing to do and I back them."

The Kiwis will be looking for revenge on Saturday at Mount Smart Stadium after losing their last contest against Mate Ma'a Tonga two years ago in Hamilton during the Rugby League World Cup.