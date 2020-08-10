TODAY |

NZ club's new consultant, Phil ‘Gus’ Gould, teased by co-hosts after losing Warriors bet

Source:  1 NEWS

New Warriors consultant Phil "Gus" Gould has been teased by his co-hosts, who he’ll buy lunch for after a lost bet on the number of Warriors’ wins this season.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Gould, who has since been hired as a club-wide consultant by the Warriors, said they wouldn’t win more than four games this season. Source: Nine

Gould’s fellow panellists reminded him yesterday that he had bet that the New Zealand club wouldn’t win more than four games this season.

The bet was made earlier this season after the Warriors’ second win of the season.

“We’re all going to lunch, we’re all going to lunch,’’ Gould said.

“Might take Gal," he added, referring to former NRL player and fellow panellist Paul Gallen.

League
Warriors
NRL
