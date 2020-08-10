NZ club's new consultant, Phil ‘Gus’ Gould, teased by co-hosts after losing Warriors bet

New Warriors consultant Phil "Gus" Gould has been teased by his co-hosts, who he’ll buy lunch for after a lost bet on the number of Warriors’ wins this season.
Gould’s fellow panellists reminded him yesterday that he had bet that the New Zealand club wouldn’t win more than four games this season.
The bet was made earlier this season after the Warriors’ second win of the season.
“We’re all going to lunch, we’re all going to lunch,’’ Gould said.
“Might take Gal," he added, referring to former NRL player and fellow panellist Paul Gallen.