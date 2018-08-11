 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

NZ centre scores as Roosters down Rabbitohs to take NRL's top spot

AAP
Topics
League
NRL

The Sydney Roosters have jumped to the top of the NRL ladder with a gutsy 18-14 win over arch-rivals South Sydney.

The Roosters proved their premiership credentials last night with a win built on staunch defence as Souths dominated field position but couldn't deliver a killer blow.

Both sides suffered casualties, with Souths fullback Alex Johnson leaving the field after two-and-a-half minutes with a hamstring injury in front of 26,331 fans at ANZ Stadium.

While his Roosters opposite James Tedesco missed the last 12 minutes due to a head knock after copping friendly fire from Latrell Mitchell.

Sam Burgess had a shocker, making five errors from 20 carries, including dropping it with his side on the attack with less than three minutes to go.

In the end, the Roosters' defence proved decisive with the Rabbitohs enjoying 31 tackles in the opposition 20m zone (compared with the Tri-Colours' 10) but still came away with two valuable points.

The result sees Trent Robinson's side jump ahead of Souths but Melbourne have a chance to regain the competition lead when they take on Cronulla tomorrow.

When the Roosters went the length of the field in three plays for Joseph Manu to touch down in the right-hand corner, they had a six-point advantage 13 minutes after halftime.

A Mitchell penalty put Roosters in front by eight and ultimately Souths couldn't run them down.

The Rabbits set up a grandstand finish when Braidon Burns flicked it behind his back for Hymel Hunt to cross and peel their deficit back to four with 15 on the clock.

However, the Roosters held firm to prove they're the real deal.

Souths halfback Adam Reynolds appeared to carry a leg injury and made five errors in what was a forgettable performance.

Joseph Manu scored as the Roosters claimed top spot on the ladder with an 18-14 win over Souths. Source: SKY
Topics
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
Hopefully her son Isaiah didn’t see that one.

Watch: Warriors women's star absolutely flattened by pair of Auckland defenders in bone-crunching hit
2

Watch: Rieko Ioane bumps off Otago defender to score in All Blacks' game of three halves
3

As it happened: Warriors turn out well-rounded 80 minute performance to soundly beat Knights
4

Watch: Blake Green turns back the clock with razzle dazzle play, tears Knights to pieces to score solo stunner
5

Watch: Former NFL star earns 17 second KO win in UFC with barrage of knees and punches to rival's head
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:12
A shimmy and a skip pass from the Warriors playmakers allowed Fusitu'a the space he needed to do what he does best.

As it happened: Warriors turn out well-rounded 80 minute performance to soundly beat Knights
00:18
Hopefully her son Isaiah didn’t see that one.

Watch: Warriors women's star absolutely flattened by pair of Auckland defenders in bone-crunching hit
00:11
Laura Mariu spied space at the back and Apii Nicholls went up a gear to finish it off.

As it happened: Warriors women put on dominant display at Mount Smart to comfortably beat Auckland
Ken Maumalo scores the Warriors first try during the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys NRL Rugby League Telstra Premiership game played at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on April 7th 2018. Copyright photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

'I can still get better'- Warriors' unsung hero Ken Maumalo promises more ahead of NRL finals

Former Sharks bad boy Ben Barba eyeing return to NRL - report

AAP
Topics
League

Ben Barba is on the verge of returning to the NRL next year after reportedly seeking a release from his English Super League contract.

The former Cronulla premiership winner has met with St Helens management and requested permission to be released from the final year of his deal and return to Australia, according News Corp.

The Sharks will be in the box seat to sign the former Dally M winner, despite having a wealth of fullback options in Valentine Holmes and Josh Dugan.

Sharks coach Shane Flanagan has consistently said they would welcome back Barba, despite the fullback being sacked from the club in 2016 after testing positive to cocaine.

"He's a premiership-winning player for this club and if he wants to come back to Australia, we'll look at it," Flanagan said in May.

"We've lost Ricky Leutele, he's off to the Toronto Wolfpack next year and Jesse (Ramien) is off to Newcastle.

"(Josh Dugan) is quite happy to play in the centres, at the moment he's playing fullback.

"We'll weigh up all of those things in due time. We've got to concentrate on the present at the moment."

Barba's return to the Sharks could prompt Holmes, who is off-contract at the end of 2019, to exit the club.

The Townsville-born Queensland and Australian representative is weighing up an offer from North Queensland as well as a contract extension from the Sharks.

Should Barba return to Cronulla, Holmes could elect to move to the Cowboys in order to play in his favoured position of fullback.

Barba was forced out of the NRL after recording his second positive illicit drugs strike after the Sharks' grand final celebrations.

He had an ill-fated stint in French rugby union before reigniting his career with St Helens.

He has returned to his best form in England, scoring 28 tries in 27 games, and is the favourite to win the Man of Steel award.

And it's believed that the NRL would not stand in Barba's way of returning to the game, having served a 12-game ban for his drugs strike.

Ben Barba of the Sharks celebrates with his team mates after scoring a try during the round 11 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Manly Sea Eagles at Southern Cross Group Stadium on May 21, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. Source: Getty
Topics
League
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:06
1 NEWS' Pacific Correspondent gives a round-up of news in the region.

Pacific update with Barbara Dreaver: Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Church-loving nana goes viral, shocking PNG police beating causes condemnation

Should drug testing of beneficiaries be stopped after 'so few' fail?

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid climate of fear claims

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags

Single-use plastic bags to be phased out over the next year, Government announces

Watch: Blake Green turns back the clock with razzle dazzle play, tears Knights to pieces to score solo stunner

AAP
Topics
League
Warriors

Seven years of waiting for NRL finals action is almost over for the Warriors after they shunted aside Newcastle 20-4 in Auckland.

Another electric performance from captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck helped hand the Warriors the initiative on Friday night as they notched their 13th win in a vastly improved season.

They could be as high as sixth with three rounds to play and appear destined to play in the post-season for the first time since their 2011 grand final defeat.

Fullback Tuivasa-Sheck was a constant handful with his running, reproducing his compelling form from last week's upset of St George Illawarra.

He ran for close to 300m, winning the personal battle with rising Knights opposite Kalyn Ponga.

Halfback Shaun Johnson also produced some decisive touches, taking advantage of a pack led strongly by Adam Blair.

The high point of one-sided match was a bullocking try to winger David Fusitu'a to celebrate his Warriors contract extension through to 2023.

Newcastle suffered a third straight loss.

There was disappointment for halfback Mitchell Pearce, who shook off a leg injury to play his 250th NRL match.

Warriors hooker Issac Luke reached the same milestone, helping his pack roll forward in a manner not seen for several weeks.

Newcastle winger Ken Sio barged over for the game's opening try, ignoring the four defenders clinging to him.

That sparked the hosts to life.

Johnson set up the opener through a neat inside pass to Gerard Beale, who unleashed the first Warriors offload of the game on the half-hour mark to put Blair over.

Johnson's cut-out pass gave Fusitu'a space 20m out and sent cover defender Kalyn Ponga flying on his way to a 16th try of the season.

His 11th try in six matches against the Knights handed the Warriors a 12-4 advantage at the break.

Five-eighth Blake Green scythed through a lazy Newcastle ruck defence for his second try of the season.

Any hope of a Newcastle win disappeared when Aidan Guerra failed to ground a grubber kick midway through the second spell before Johnson slotted a late penalty.

The veteran Warriors half broke the second half drought in style. Source: SKY
Topics
League
Warriors