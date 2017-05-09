NZ-born Sharks under 20 player stood down for alleged possession of illegal substance

Cronulla's difficult week off the field has continued with their under 20 NYC squad member Jesse Savage being issued a court appearance notice for alleged possession of an illegal substance.

Cronulla Sharks under 20 player Jesse Savage. Source: http://www.sharks.com.au/team/profiles/jesse_savage.html

The NRL club last night issued a statement saying that the 20-year-old forward had been stood down from training and playing commitments until further notice.

It said the matter has been referred to the NRL Integrity Unit and that due to player welfare issues relating to the matter neither the club or the player would make further comment.

The news about Savage broke a couple of days after it was revealed Sharks chairman Damian Keogh was arrested for possession of an illegal substance.

Former basketball star Keogh, 55, was allegedly found with a small resealable bag containing a white substance at a Woolloomooloo pub as police conducted a drug dog sweep.

Keogh stood down as chairman of the Sharks.

"No I don't have a drug problem," Keogh told reporters yesterday