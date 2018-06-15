NSW State of Origin player allegedly involved in sex tape - report

TODAY |

NSW coach Brad Fittler has denied one of his players is involved in a new sex tape that has reportedly emerged on the eve of State of Origin I.

The NRL is believed to be aware of the video and are waiting to interview the unnamed player, who travelled with Blues teammates to Brisbane today.

According to the Fairfax Media report, the tape shows the player involved in a sex act with a woman in the company of another man.

The report also states the video appeared to have been taken a few years ago.

When asked about the video at Brisbane airport, Fittler told Fairfax Media: "We've been made aware of it and it's not him."

