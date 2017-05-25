NSW ready to pounce on Thurston-less Queensland

 

A new era beckons for NSW as Queensland get set to enter State of Origin minus 107 caps of interstate experience, with Johnathan Thurston becoming the latest superstar to be ruled out.

Johnathan Thurston looking to pass NSW v Qld State of Origin rugby league match at ANZ Stadium, Homebush Sydney Australia. Wednesday 1 June 2016. Photo: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.nz

Queensland Maroons half Johnathan Thurston looking to pass against NSW Blues.

Source: Photosport

Thurston broke his streak of 36 consecutive Origin appearances when he withdrew from the Maroons' squad for next week's series opener in Brisbane yesterday, handing Anthony Milford his debut.

The North Queensland ace failed in his bid to recover from a shoulder injury, compounding the already enormous experience drain gripping Kevin Walters' side.

With Corey Parker (19 Origins) retired and Matt Scott (22) and Greg Inglis (30) out for the season, Queensland will have to find a way to win without four of their biggest names.

Blues prop David Klemmer denied there was blood in the water and Queensland were vulnerable with their heavy injury toll.

"Their spine is still pretty good, Darbs (Darius Boyd) is good at the back and they're a great side - that's why they've been winning series," Klemmer said.

"They lose people and they bring people in and that's why they win games. We'll try to prepare really well and we're up against a good football side."

While Queensland's camp has been interrupted by injury, the Blues have no such concerns with centre Josh Dugan yesterday declaring himself "100 per cent" certain to to play after recovering from a fractured cheekbone.

When Dugan takes to Suncorp Stadium, it will be just short of a month since his last game - the May 5 Anzac Test in which he clashed heads with St George Illawarra teammate Russell Packer.

After having a steel plate implanted into his face, Dugan has been on light duties as he works himself up to full fitness.

The Dragons' star had his first contact session on Wednesday with Blues teammates in camp in Kingscliff and was in full training again on Thursday.

He's confident his cheekbone can handle the rigours of rugby league's toughest arena and expects to be targeted by the Maroons.

There's an air of optimism in Blues camp, despite having lost 11 of the past 12 series, and a feeling they're on the cusp of establishing their own dynasty.

The loss of Thurston, Scott, Inglis and Parker - who cumulatively have won 66 Origin games - will be telling, while NSW will field a youthful side who are largely unscarred by the disappointment of the past decade.

Asked if NSW were on the verge of a new era, Dugan said: "I think so.

"Queensland is missing a few players but they've got great players backing up.

"They're going to be strong across the park and we've just got to do our job and worry about us."

