NSW putting emphasis on shutting down Kalyn Ponga for State of Origin opener

NSW have placed a target on Kalyn Ponga heading into next week's State of Origin opener, with Blues No.1 James Tedesco saying a big part of his job will be to limit the Queenslander's brilliance before he even gets the ball.

While the Maroons superstar has just one Origin cap to his name, he is already shaping as a potentially decisive factor in game one.

The Blues have devoted time during preparation to shutting down his brilliance, while his Maroons teammates praised him effusively, saying he was destined for greatness and his potential was "scary".

Tedesco said he had been combing through video of the 21-year-old and getting to know his game inside and out.

NSW are already on high alert for when the Newcastle game-breaker gets the ball in hand, having watched him wreak havoc with opposition defences in 2019.

"Defensively, having him there is a big factor," Tedesco said.

"I've been doing a lot of video on him and I know his attributes.

"My main role, I'm not going up against him. But it's organising our defensive line and limiting his defensive opportunities.

"It's a big role in our defensive line to slow the ruck down and limit his opportunities. Because we know when he has the ball, he's very dangerous."

The goal-kicking No.1 has been electric for the Knights this year, sitting in the top 10 for most of the major NRL attacking and scoring stats.

He is second for points scored with 116 - only three behind Latrell Mitchell - as well as ninth for tries scored (seven), second for linebreaks (13) and third for tackle busts (44).

Maroons prop Josh Papalii said Ponga hadn't yet realised his own on-field impact, and was looking forward to playing alongside him.

"We were watching a bit of video before on Kalyn and mate, it's something special," Papalii said.

"I don't think he knows how big of an influence he has on this team and he's destined for great things."

Queensland halfback and skipper Daly Cherry-Evans said his job was simple - get the ball to Ponga early and often.

"You'd be silly not to use him," Cherry-Evans said.

"We've seen what he's done in clubland and then just on the big stage, he is a confident fullback and an in-form fullback. I want to give him some early ball and let him get his hands on it.

"If he does something good, his confidence will grow even more, which would be scary to see."

Kalyn Ponga and Billy Slater
Kalyn Ponga and Billy Slater Source: Getty
