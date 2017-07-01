NSW pair under serious injury cloud for deciding Origin clash after Dragons' loss to Titans

St George Illawarra's NRL defeat to Gold Coast isn't just bad news for Dragons fans, with NSW State of Origin pair Tyson Frizell and Josh Dugan under an injury cloud after failing to finish the match.



The Titans kept their season alive on Friday night with a 20-10 win over the Dragons, thanks to a hat-trick from winger Anthony Don in front of 13,140 fans at CBUS Super Stadium.



The Dragons finished with just one fit player on the interchange bench after Frizell (back), Dugan (corked thigh) and debutant Blake Lawrie (concussion) succumbed to knocks in the second half.



Dragons coach Paul McGregor admits both his Origin representatives had gone into the game with injuries as his team limps into next weekend's bye.



"Friz took an injury in and copped another one during the game. Duges had a cork and took another knock on that on the top of his knee," McGregor said.



"We're pretty busted at the moment."



With NSW set to name its team on Monday for the series-deciding game three in Brisbane, coach Laurie Daley will be desperate to know just how bad both players' injuries are.



McGregor refused to speculate on whether either player was in doubt for Origin.



"I don't know about that. It's just fresh and they've still got 10 days," he said.



"I'm more worried about the club and the players themselves."



The defeat leaves the Dragons sixth on the ladder, with just three wins in their past nine games.



The Titans have won consecutive matches for just the second time this year and while they remain in 14th, they are still a chance of making the finals if they can overcome a tough run home.



After Gold Coast beat Cronulla, Melbourne and the Dragons in their six victories, coach Neil Henry believes they have shown they are a top-eight team if they can find consistency.



"There's a belief we can compete with any team," Henry said.

