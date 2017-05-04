NSW Origin aspirant Paul Vaughan on the improve

He may already be pushing for a NSW Origin spot but rising forward Paul Vaughan admits he is still far from the finished article.

Paul Vaughan of the Dragons is tackled by Roosters defence. Source: Getty

Vaughan will have the chance to push his Origin claims with a strong performance for Country against City in Mudgee on Sunday.

With Aaron Woods likely to miss the first Origin game another spot may open up for Vaughan, though Shannon Boyd could be in front of him after vaulting into the Kangaroos team to face New Zealand.

Vaughan's impressive form since joining St George Illawarra from Canberra after last season has been one of the most eyecatching aspects of the Dragons' strong start to the NRL season.

"I just wanted to start afresh and play the footy that I know I'm capable of playing,' Vaughan told AAP

"I think I'm halfway there and hopefully I can just keep on playing at a consistent level.

"I think there's still a lot more improvement in my game and I'm always looking to learn new things and get better.

"You've got some tough patches in the game where you just need to keep on pushing through. My work rate and decision-making under fatigue is probably something I can work on."

Vaughan, who will turn out for his fourth City Country clash on Sunday, is determined not to be distracted by the external buzz around his Origin prospects.

"The biggest thing you want to come away and do at these camps is not let anyone down," he said.

"If you get 17 blokes trying to do that, I think you'll get a pretty good result."