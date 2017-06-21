 

NSW not getting ahead of themselves despite chance to clinch Origin series

John Cartwright is hoping the local conditions and NSW's vociferous home support will help the Blues secure their first State of Origin series since 2014.

After a near-flawless win in the first Origin match against Queensland in Brisbane, Blues coach Laurie Daley says composure is key for the home team tonight.
The Blues assistant coach told reporters on the this morning the cold and wet conditions will not suit Queensland, who are desperate for a win to keep the series alive.

"It's going to be slippery and greasy, not perfect conditions for an open game, if we do everything right that may come into favour for us," he said.

With the Maroons at full strength, welcoming back Johnathan Thurston from injury and the recalled Billy Slater, he admitted it would be a tough clash at ANZ Stadium.

"It's going to be a war tonight ... it certainly makes them more dangerous," he said.

Cartwright hoped for a similar style of play to the victory at Suncorp, by keeping the ball in play and turning it into a "game of survival".

And with the help of home supporters he said NSW could put even more pressure on the visitors.

"Let's make it as tough as we can. As much noise we can, influence the decision making as much as we can and give them something to celebrate afterwards."

Maroons assistant coach Anthony Seibold agreed it would be a tough clash and said his side was readying for a real battle through the middle.

"It's going to be a war on the footy field, we just want our guys to show a lot of energy and be nice and aggressive," Seibold said.

"There's been a lot of talk in the build-up by both teams and I think it's about actions tonight," he said.

