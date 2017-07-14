NSW hooker Nathan Peats extends Gold Coast stay to 2020

Star NRL hooker Nathan Peats has signed a three-year contract extension with Gold Coast.

NSW hooker Nathan Peats is tackled by Queensland Maroons' Johnathan Thurston and Dylan Napa during Game II of State of Origin match at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Source: Photosport

The 26-year-old, who made his State of Origin debut with NSW this year, will remain with the Titans until the end of the 2020 season.

"It's been a big year but with everything now sorted, I'm looking forward to focusing on the remainder of this season and my future here with the Titans," Peats said.

Peats landed on the Gold Coast after being off-loaded by Parramatta mid-2016 as the Eels scrambled to address a salary cap scandal.

He has played 21 of his 110 NRL games for the Titans after beginning his career with South Sydney in 2011.

Despite the Titans sitting 14th with six wins, Peats was confident the future was brighter.

"We've got a good bunch of guys here and a number of young players that have a bright future in the game," he said.