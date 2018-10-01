TODAY |

NSW government to allow 40,000 fans into stadium for NRL grand final

Source:  1 NEWS

Sydney's ANZ stadium will be filled with 40,000 fans for this month's NRL grand final.

Jake Friend and Boyd Cordner lift the Provan-Summons Trophy. Source: Getty

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said the organisation was excited to have thousands of spectators allowed to return.

"ANZ Stadium is the biggest venue in NSW and that means more of our fans will be able to experience grand final day live," he said.

"We can’t wait to see 40,000 fans at the venue. Our fans have been so patient and loyal throughout the season and having crowd caps increase for the finals aeries is the perfect way to acknowledge that loyalty."

"This year has been the most unpredictable year in our game's history, we've faced unprecedented challenges and I feel like the best football is yet to come."

The event on October 25 will host both the men's and women's deciders.

League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Leaked minutes show NZR agreed to Rugby Championship schedule - report
2
'I would literally tear one of your arms off' - Jon Jones warns Israel Adesanya about potential UFC bout
3
'On the phone pretty quickly' - Sam Cane recalls day All Blacks found out about controversial draw
4
Senior All Blacks not surprised by South Africa's Super Rugby exit, embrace no more long flights
5
Paulo Costa delivers vile insult to Israel Adesanya as he demands UFC rematch
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Warriors, Manly players combine in tribute haka for retiring Kiwis great Adam Blair

Warriors end five-month stay in Australia on high with big win over Manly

Multiple injuries cut short Benji Marshall's final outing for Tigers

Alex Johnston wraps up NRL thrashing for Bunnies with fifth try against Roosters