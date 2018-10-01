NSW government to allow 40,000 fans into stadium for NRL grand final

Sydney's ANZ stadium will be filled with 40,000 fans for this month's NRL grand final.

Jake Friend and Boyd Cordner lift the Provan-Summons Trophy. Source: Getty

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said the organisation was excited to have thousands of spectators allowed to return.

"ANZ Stadium is the biggest venue in NSW and that means more of our fans will be able to experience grand final day live," he said.

"We can’t wait to see 40,000 fans at the venue. Our fans have been so patient and loyal throughout the season and having crowd caps increase for the finals aeries is the perfect way to acknowledge that loyalty."

"This year has been the most unpredictable year in our game's history, we've faced unprecedented challenges and I feel like the best football is yet to come."