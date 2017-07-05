NSW forward Jake Trbojevic stunned by Daly Cherry-Evans Origin snub

NSW forward Jake Trbojevic believes Manly's ascension as an NRL premiership threat this year is proof Daly Cherry-Evans has evolved into one of the game's premier stars.

Jake Trbojevic celebrates with his team mate Daly Cherry-Evans of the Manly Sea Eagles after scoring a try against the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Source: Getty

Trbojevic admits being stunned when his Sea Eagles clubmate was snubbed by Queensland for next week's State of Origin decider in Brisbane, with Broncos halfback Ben Hunt preferred.

Sea Eagles hitman Trbojevic considered Cherry-Evans - who leads the NRL in try assists alongside Warriors playmaker Shaun Johnson - was a shoe-in for an Origin recall.

"He's been in some really good form and I thought he really deserved a crack there but obviously they've gone in a different direction," Trbojevic told AAP.

"He was very motivated to get back there.

"He's a very proud Queenslander and he's been there before and won a series before. He knows what it's all about.

"If he keeps playing the way he is this year, surely he'll be back there."

Trbojevic refused to believe speculation Cherry-Evans' omission was a result of a falling out with senior Maroons players, and pointed to his evolution as the Sea Eagles captain.

"I don't know, it's all speculation. I just can't see how it would happen," Trbojevic said.

"He's the captain of Manly and a really good one."

Trbojevic credited Cherry-Evans for the Sea Eagles' top-four spot.

"His form has gone to another level since he's got the captaincy, and a big reason why we are where we are," Trbojevic said.

"The way we see it he's a great leader and really good to have around the group.

"It's hard on him when people speculate things like that when I'm sure it's not true.

"I just know he's a good fella, a great player and our captain."

Trbojevic could be in line for more responsibility himself this week should any Blues teammates in doubt for game three succumb to injury, including skipper Boyd Cordner.

The Blues rookie is then likely to be moved into a starting role and 18th man Jack de Belin be called onto the bench, however, Trbojevic is confident the original 17 will play.

NSW take to the training paddock for the first time on Wednesday with a light walk-through.

"It's obviously a long way away from the game," Trbojevic said.

"Hopefully them boys pull up sweet, which I'm sure they will. They're pretty confident they can.

"They've got to do a little bit of rehab the next few days and hopefully they're all sweet to go.