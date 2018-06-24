NSW eye Origin whitewash over Queensland

Not content with winning the series, NSW are desperate to stick it to Queensland in the State of Origin dead rubber as payback for years of pain inflicted upon the Blues.

Joshua Addo-Carr scores a try for NSW Blues against the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Source: Getty

NSW will aim to claim just their fourth clean sweep in Origin history at Suncorp Stadium on July 11, after they won their second series in 13 years at ANZ Stadium on Sunday night.

Just six of the Blues players have turned out in any of those recent series losses, but the remainder of the squad have had their childhood and teenage years dominated by Origin disappointment.

And with that in mind, they want to try to extract at least some small revenge on Queensland turf.

"You can bring out the broom hopefully," said NSW lock Jack de Belin who debuted for the Blues this year but was part of an extended squad in 2017.

"Just to try and sink the slipper in a bit, which is what they've been doing to NSW for years.

"I was there for every game last year and when we had the series wrapped up here and to lose it in such difficult circumstances and to go up to Brisbane and get blown out was tough.

"Obviously I didn't play but I've seen how much it hurt the boys.

"I remember Peter Sterling came up to me and he said to me 'I know this hurts right now but your time will come'. And to remember the feeling from it."

Clean sweeps in Origin have proven to be rare, with Queensland also having pulled off just four in the 36-year history of the series.

Even during the Maroons' 12 years of dominance they only claimed one 3-0 result, with that coming in 2010 despite them going 2-0 up in a series four times in that period.

The Maroons will also have fullback Billy Slater's farewell to play for in his 31st and final Origin game, leaving only captain Greg Inglis remaining from the old guard.

"It's not easy to do and the biggest challenge is mental," five-eighth James Maloney said of winning 3-0.

"It's easy when Queensland go back and have nothing but pride to play for.

"The series is done so we don't really have so much to play for so we need to find (a reason), it needs to be important to us.

"But I am sure we will make it important, go up there and have a real crack."