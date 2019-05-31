TODAY |

NSW enforcer Tyson Frizell says time for Kalyn Ponga Origin talk over

AAP
More From
League
NRL

NSW enforcer Tyson Frizell has declared the time for talking about Kalyn Ponga over, vowing it won't just be up to him to stop the Queensland superstar in State of Origin I.

Frizell has been cleared to take his place on Wednesday night at Suncorp Stadium after taking part on Monday in his first contact session of the Blues' preparation.

Until now, Frizell had been kept in cottonwool under concussion protocols after being knocked out eight days ago in a sickening head clash with St George Illawarra teammate Josh Dugan.

He shed the non-contact bib during an opposed training session at the NSWRL Centre of Excellence at Sydney Olympic Park.

He will only have one more run alongside his right-edge teammates during Tuesday's captain's run at Suncorp.

Frizell's build-up has been less than ideal, robbing him of time to gel with right-side partners Nathan Cleary, Josh Morris and Nick Cotric.

Tyson Frizell of the Dragons
Tyson Frizell of the Dragons Source: Getty

It's significant given the Maroons are expected to focus their attack via their left edge through superstars Ponga and Cameron Munster.

The Blues spent part of Monday's session simulating plays that Munster and Ponga were likely to employ on Wednesday.

"They threw a couple of scenarios at us and it was just about getting into the grind of footy," Frizell said after the team touched down at Brisbane Airport.

"We haven't had any sort of opposed work other than edge-on-edge.

"We've done our homework. It's easy to say we know what to do.

"It's just about going out there and doing it now. There's enough talk about those guys. We've got to shut them down and that's it."

The Blues will head into the match as favourites and Frizell says the Maroons are "banking" on Munster and Ponga to spark them to victory on home soil.

The Dragons' back-rower said he was alive to the threats they posed and the team as a collective unit had planned accordingly to shut them down.

"I know they're strike players. They are players you need to watch out for," Frizell said.

"Them two guys aren't going to win it on their own.

"Queensland have been so dominant for so long because they work well together. We need to be on song as a team.

"I can't shut them down on my own. It needs to be a collective effort from the whole team.

"Queensland is probably banking on those two guys to come up with big plays but we'll bank on our whole team to do a job."

Kalyn Ponga during the Holden State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Kalyn Ponga in action for the Queensland Maroons during a State of Origin match against the NSW Blues. Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
The 29-year-old had tried in April to tee up an endorsement deal while being interviewed on Fox Sports.
Andy Ruiz Jr's wish comes true as Snickers send new champion 'sweet package'
2
Parker is the only loss on Ruiz Jr's professional boxing record.
'I don't really care' - Andy Ruiz Jr shuts down talk of rematch with Joseph Parker
3
Ruiz stopped the Brit in his tracks at Madison Square Garden.
Watch: Andy Ruiz stuns the world, knocks out Anthony Joshua to become heavyweight champ
4
The Kiwi treated the media to a free drink in South Carolina.
'Beers on me' - Kiwi shouts a round after hole-in-one at US Open
5
Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Andy Ruiz Jr shocks the world! Knocks out Anthony Joshua to become new heavyweight champion
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Felise Kaufusi

Queensland Maroon's Felise Kaufusi talks up left edge threat
Zae Wallace

Promising Kiwi rugby league youngster Zae Wallace dies

Kalyn Ponga

Blues star Tyson Frizell says Kalyn Ponga will be huge threat in Origin opener
PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 05: James Maloney and Nathan Cleary of the Panthers watch as the field goal of Cleary goes over to win the match in golden point during the round four NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Wests Tigers at Panthers Stadium on April 05, 2019 in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Panthers star James Maloney backs Nathan Cleary to step up for NSW