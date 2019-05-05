TODAY |

NSW coach says Panthers only have themselves to blame for poor NRL start

AAP
More From
League
NRL

They may not have had much luck but Penrith only have themselves to blame for their disastrous NRL season start, Panthers great Brad Fittler says.

NSW coach Fittler claimed the Panthers showed "not much resilience" and hinted that Penrith's incumbent Blues halves James Maloney and Nathan Cleary were on the State of Origin outer.

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary is reeling after counting the cost of Saturday's 30-12 loss to Canberra - their fourth straight defeat.

Their title hopes already appear over after slumping to a 2-6 record, with no team going on to win the premiership after dropping six of their first eight games.

Only two teams -- South Sydney in 1955 and Wests Tigers in 2005 -- have gone on to claim the trophy after starting 3-5.

Yet it could still get worse for Cleary's hapless Panthers.

Isaah Yeo (dislocated shoulder) and Viliame Kikau (ankle) are set for lengthy stints on the sidelines while winger Malakai Watene-Zelezniak (rib) also went down against the Raiders.

And prized playmaker James Maloney (grade one dangerous throw, grade one dangerous contact) and bench forward Liam Martin (grade one dangerous throw) face suspension after being charged on Sunday.

But Fittler wasn't in the mood to offer excuses for Penrith after watching them slump to second-last on the ladder.

The Panthers made more metres than the Raiders (1491m-1332m), more runs (168-159), more tackle breaks (31-28) and had the most possession (56 per cent to 44).

However, Fittler said Penrith were never going to win by completing their sets at just 66 per cent, finishing just 27 of 41 against Canberra.

"They are making it so hard for themselves to be in the game," Fittler told Nine Network.

"They only have themselves to blame at the moment.

"I don't think they are gone (for the season) but they are going to have to do what sides like Cronulla had to do and bring some young blokes through - they have to blood some blokes."

Fittler said the poor completion rate reflected badly on the Panthers' halves and Blues incumbents Maloney and Nathan Cleary.

"They were disappointing. Completing at 60 odd per cent says a lot more than just dropping the ball, it says you are not organised," he said.

"No one really knows what direction they are going.

"There is not much resilience out at Penrith at the moment."

Former NSW captain Paul Gallen admitted time was running out for the Panthers halves to stay in Blues contention, claiming Penrith would struggle further without influential forward Kikau.

"I have been a massive advocate of keeping the halves together in the NSW side but there are three games to go (before Origin I side picked) - they are going to have to turn the corner real quick," he said.

"But they will need to find something fast because Kikau is everything to them."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 05: NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler looks on during a New South Wales Blues State of Origin training session at NSWRL Centre of Excellence Field on July 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler. Source: Getty
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Luke Jacobson's big tackle on Smith led to the Highlanders fullback injuring his hamstring.
Chiefs enforcer relieved Ben Smith hasn't been ruled out of World Cup after his big tackle
2
The Highlanders fullback could've played his last match for the Otago franchise after suffering a hamstring strain.
Aaron Smith backs injured Highlanders teammate Ben Smith to return sooner than 6-8 weeks
3
Peter Breen is the creator of Rugby Bricks which has over 79,000 followers on Instagram.
Former Otago player's online coaching platform gains popularity with help from All Blacks stars
4
An injured Ben Smith of the Highlanders is observed during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, held at the Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 4 May 2019. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz
Ben Smith may've played his last game for Highlanders with injury side-lining him for 6-8 weeks
5
The golf star was awarded with a Medal of Freedom after his Masters victory.
'A global symbol of American excellence' – Donald Trump awards Tiger Woods Medal of Freedom
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:15
Reimis Smith, son of former Kiwi Tyran, scored a memorable try off a kick but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs went down to the gritty Sea Eagles.

Manly gets last laugh for Hasler despite ex-Junior Kiwi scoring stunning try for the Bulldogs
00:15
Latrell Mitchell’s jaw-dropping talent was on show as he turned provider for Luke Keary in the Roosters’ big win over the Tigers.

Freakish Latrell Mitchell produces try assist you have to see to believe
1 NEWS

NRL injury carnage as Canberra Raiders pummel Penrith Panthers
00:33
The former Broncos half is set to be available for the Warriors next week against the Dragons.

'Growing up I used to love the Warriors' - new recruit Kodi Nikorima touches down in NZ