NSW coach ready to make call on skipper Boyd Cordner's fitness

NSW coach Laurie Daley could make a call on Boyd Cordner's status for the State of Origin decider as soon this afternoon as the Blues sweat on their skipper's fitness.

Boyd Cordner of NSW is tackled

Boyd Cordner of NSW is tackled

Source: Photosport

Cordner was let loose for the first time since game two yesterday when the Sydney Roosters star took part in an opposed run against Gold Coast's under-20s team.

The first-year captain played most of the hour-long session, however Daley said he wanted to see how Cordner's calf responds.

"He did most of the session so things are looking positive but again, we've got to wait until how he pulls up tomorrow and we'll get a better indication," Daley said.

"He ran yesterday and then we upped the ante again today and we just need to see how it comes through that.

"I'd reckon this afternoon there'll be plenty of treatment and tomorrow morning, and then by tomorrow afternoon we'll know either way."

Daley admitted not being confident of Cordner's chances for the Suncorp Stadium clash when the team convened for camp in Kingscliff last week.

But he is adamant they wouldn't be risking an underdone Cordner in the clash.

"I think he's a good hope. I probably was a bit doubtful at the start, but the way that he trained yesterday, and upped the ante today at training was a real surprise for us," he said.

"We need him at 100 per cent and we've got to give him that time. He's our captain so we want him out there but again you can't take risks with these type of injuries.

"You want him to have in his mind that he can get through 80 minutes and hence two days of back to back running, we've put him under a bit of pressure, and he's responded really well.

"The next two days is massive."

Daley said he had already made up his mind on who would step up in Cordner's absence should the second-rower fail to recover in time.

Aaron Woods, James Maloney and Josh Jackson would all enter calculations.

"We have (considered it), but we'll keep that a secret at this point," Daley said.

