NSW coach Laurie Daley confesses: We got lucky in Origin I

With three words, NSW coach Laurie Daley has moved to rid the Blues of any lingering complacency as they bid to clinch a first State of Origin series win since 2014 tonight.

Coach Laurie Daley walks out for the New South Wales Blues State of Origin captain's run at Cbus Super Stadium. Source: Getty

Demanding no let-up after a rampant, record-setting 28-4 victory over Queensland at Suncorp Stadium in game one, Daley has made the stunning confession that the Blues cashed in on the Maroons' misfortune in the series opener.

"We got lucky in game one. We got lucky. They're a stronger side and we know what they're capable of doing," Daley said on Fox Sports' NRL 360.

The returns of superstar fullback Billy Slater and peerless playmaker Johnathan Thurston has the Blues coach on edge.

The Maroons have their match-winning spine of Slater, Thurston, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith reunited for the first time since Origin II in 2015 and Daley says that's enough to remove any overconfidence in the NSW camp.

"We've won nothing. We've achieved nothing," Daley said.

"Yes, it's great to have all that support behind us, because it feels great, but it can change pretty quickly and Queensland have been the champions for so long and to beat them would be something special for our group of guys.

"It will come down to the team who wants it the most and I'd be disappointed if I speak to you after the game and say we didn't want it enough.

"I'd be extremely disappointed with our group of men."

Daley believes the Blues will need to find another level to keep Queensland at bay and avoid a series decider in Brisbane.

"Queensland have always floated between good to great most of the time over the last 10 years," he said.

"We've always floated between ordinary and good, and sometimes fleetingly we'll have a great moment.