 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


NSW coach Laurie Daley admits to having pre-Origin jitters

share

Source:

AAP

NSW coach Laurie Daley has admitted to pre-game jitters and doesn't know if his side will turn up or go belly-up tonight.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - MAY 30: Coach Laurie Daley walks out for the New South Wales Blues State of Origin captain's run at Cbus Super Stadium on May 30, 2017 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Coach Laurie Daley walks out for the New South Wales Blues State of Origin captain's run at Cbus Super Stadium.

Source: Getty

The Blues finalised preparations for State of Origin I on the Gold Coast yesterday, and while Daley couldn't fault their efforts in camp he still didn't know what to expect from his charges.

His side have right to feel confident with the Maroons depleted by injuries to key players such as Johnathan Thurston but there is a part of Daley which is wary.

The NSW mentor still has fresh in his mind their 52-6 belting in the 2015 series decider at Suncorp Stadium, a game which is stopping him from being complacent.

"In 2015 in game three I thought we had our best prep ever and I was as confident as I've ever been going into an Origin game," Daley said.

"But after that game I was shell-shocked.

"I can't pick it."

While NSW have managed just one win over the previous 11 years, the series has remained a remarkably close contest.

In nine of their 10 losing series during that period, they have lost games by six points or less.

Had the Blues found that extra something in the key moments, their legacies would be viewed very differently.

Daley said he expected game one to come down to one clutch play and he had prepared his side as best he could to take advantage of that.

"Being able to nail the critical moments, that's what we've got to be better at," Daley said.

"We haven't quite nailed it over the last couple of years. We've got to be better at it and I'm sure we will be."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

00:29
2
After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

'The Kiwis have got race bikes … we put a BMX in' - mind games master Jimmy Spithill still adamant Oracle not copying Team NZ

00:29
3
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ stamp their mark, Oracle flex their muscles and Ben Ainslie puts on a masterclass

00:28
4
A reporter at today's press conference noticed NZ had shorter foils and rudders in today's race against Artemis Racing.

'We're going to have to keep pushing on' - cunning Peter Burling sidesteps question about adjustments to Team NZ's vessel

5
The new All Blacks jersey

First look at new All Blacks jersey for Lions tour

00:29
After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

'The Kiwis have got race bikes … we put a BMX in' - mind games master Jimmy Spithill still adamant Oracle not copying Team NZ

After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

01:00
Executive Director of the NZ Aids Foundation, Dr Jason Myers, says the latest figures are a strong call to action.

HIV diagnoses in New Zealand at an all time high

The number of people diagnosed with HIV in New Zealand in 2016 was the highest for any one year.

00:29
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to win in America's Cup qualifying.

00:30
The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America’s Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

Video: Shocking nosedive puts Team NZ behind against Artemis - but Kiwis rally to let them know who's boss

The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

02:07
The group says the church should be given freedom to decide on the future of the building.

Watch: Maori 'diminished' by Universal Studios' Polynesian water park 'tiki lounge' attraction

Tina Ngata, a cultural commentator, views the involvement of Maori in the Florida venture as corporate exploitation.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ