 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


NSW coach fires State of Origin warning: Beware Jarryd Hayne

share

Source:

AAP

Beware a scorned Jarryd Hayne.

Blues' centre Jarryd Hayne looks over Maroons' fullback Billy Slater during Game II in 2017 of the State of Origin match at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. NSW v Queensland State of Origin rugby league match at ANZ Stadium, Homebush Australia. Wednesday 21 June 2017. Photo: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.nz

Blues' centre Jarryd Hayne looks over Maroons' fullback Billy Slater during Game II in 2017 of the State of Origin match at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Source: Photosport

That's the warning NSW coach Laurie Daley has issued to Queensland less than 24 hours out from the State of Origin decider.

Daley used his final interview before Wednesday's game three to put the Maroons on notice that his superstar centre was out to prove he wasn't "a spent force".

Hayne had arguably the worst game of his representative career in NSW's game two loss three weeks ago and is looking to atone.

The Gold Coast back came up with two key errors which led to Queensland overturning a 16-6 halftime lead to send the series to a decider.

Hayne on one occasion failed to pass the ball to an unmarked Brett Morris who would have surely scored and in the process shut the gate on Queensland's comeback.

He also came up with a costly dropped ball as the Blues surrendered field position and allowed their opponents back into the game.

Daley said Hayne was stinging and out to make amends in the decider.

"Haynsey was disappointed with his performance in game two. He did some good things, he did some things he wasn't happy with," Daley told Fox Sports' NRL360.

"Like all great players, when they don't play well, they're itching to get back out there and prove to everyone they're not a spent force.

"His two performances for the Gold Coast Titans have been great. We just need a team performance from Jarryd."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Both fighters held their ground as Mayweather made his way to the stage.

Watch: Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor stare each other down in Los Angeles

00:28
2
The Irish MMA star wasted no time in getting one over his opponent.

'He can't even afford a suit!' – Conor McGregor mocks Floyd Mayweather's tracksuit

00:30
3
The Irish MMA star will fight Mayweather in Las Vegas next month.

Watch: Thousands roar as Conor McGregor enters press conference stage to face Floyd Mayweather

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

00:30
5
The Kiwi heavyweight and Hughie Fury's cousin are on good terms ahead of the September bout.

Watch: Joseph Parker, Tyson Fury hug it out ahead of September's Hughie Fury bout

00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions in some places dangerous.

00:24

LIVE: 'Significant' winter storm hits North Island with gales and heavy rain expected to cause disruption

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates as a large cold front hits the country.


03:29
Oz-based couple Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall have been inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad for a Maori egg donor and surrogate.

Video: 'It's blown our minds' - sixty offers of help for gay Aussie-Kiwi couple seeking Maori egg donor

Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall were inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad looking for a Maori egg and surrogate.

02:02

Seven Sharp's Toni Street rejects claims of sexism over which presenting chair she sits in

Toni chooses her own chair on-set - and really doesn't think it should be an issue.

A map showing the approximate location of the epicentre of a strong quake which happened south west of New Zealand about 7pm on July 11, 2017.

Strong earthquake strikes near South Island

Initial measurements indicated the quake was magnitude five, but they have since been revised.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ