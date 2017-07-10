NSW coach fires State of Origin warning: Beware Jarryd Hayne

Beware a scorned Jarryd Hayne.



Blues' centre Jarryd Hayne looks over Maroons' fullback Billy Slater during Game II in 2017 of the State of Origin match at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Source: Photosport

That's the warning NSW coach Laurie Daley has issued to Queensland less than 24 hours out from the State of Origin decider.



Daley used his final interview before Wednesday's game three to put the Maroons on notice that his superstar centre was out to prove he wasn't "a spent force".



Hayne had arguably the worst game of his representative career in NSW's game two loss three weeks ago and is looking to atone.



The Gold Coast back came up with two key errors which led to Queensland overturning a 16-6 halftime lead to send the series to a decider.



Hayne on one occasion failed to pass the ball to an unmarked Brett Morris who would have surely scored and in the process shut the gate on Queensland's comeback.



He also came up with a costly dropped ball as the Blues surrendered field position and allowed their opponents back into the game.



Daley said Hayne was stinging and out to make amends in the decider.



"Haynsey was disappointed with his performance in game two. He did some good things, he did some things he wasn't happy with," Daley told Fox Sports' NRL360.



"Like all great players, when they don't play well, they're itching to get back out there and prove to everyone they're not a spent force.

