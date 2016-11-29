NSW coach Brad Fittler endorses Roosters star Boyd Cordner Origin selection

Rumblings about poor form haven't swayed NSW coach Brad Fittler, who says Boyd Cordner is a guaranteed starter for the Blues in the opening State of Origin clash.

Paul Gallen and Boyd Cordner warm up during the New South Wales Blues State of Origin team. Source: Getty

The Roosters second rower and incumbent Blues captain had been criticised by the likes of former NSW coach Phil Gould, who claimed Cordner shouldn't be picked in the June 6 clash because his game had stagnated.

But on a night where Fittler skirted other selection quandaries for the Melbourne opener, he gave Cordner a thorough endorsement.

"Boyd will be in the team," Fittler told the Nine Network.

"If I could pen anyone in at the moment barring injury it would be Boyd Cordner.

"Obviously Gus (Gould) and I have got a great relationship - he does things in different ways.

"He (Gould) knows the way I'm thinking and he'd be trying to get the players to be at their best so if he thinks Boyd can go up another gear then he is most probably giving Boyd a prod."

Other selections appeared to be open.

Fittler didn't back down about his concerns over potential pivot James Maloney's defence but spoke highly of him in other ways and gave every indication he was still a strong show of getting picked.

Saturday's anticipated Penrith-St George Illawarra NRL could yet determine the fate of a number of players including Maloney, his halves partner Nathan Cleary and Dragons hooker Cameron McInnes and centre Euan Aitken.

Aitken is battling for centre spots with Brisbane's James Roberts and the Roosters' Latrell Mitchell.

Fittler conceded the latter two exhilarated in attack but had some work to do in defence.

"The thing we've got to hope though is that they learned from letting them (tries) in," he said of Roberts and Mitchell, who both allowed four-pointers to be scored when the Broncos played the Roosters last round.

Fittler, who took over from Laurie Daley this season, felt there'd been a "selfish culture" at NSW in the recent past - something he was determined to eliminate as the Blues sought just a second win from the past 13 series.