NSW coach Brad Fittler bans use of mobile phones during Origin camp to help players improve communication

It's one of Brad Fittler's novel approaches to this year's NSW Origin camp: Talking.

NSW players celebrate victory during game 1 of the State of Origin rugby league, Queensland Reds v New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 31 May 2017.

NSW players celebrate victory during game 1 of the State of Origin 2017

Source: Photosport

Fittler banned the use of mobile phones during his time as NSW City Origin coach and now the rookie Blues mentor has got his Origin team communicating face-to- face rather than via their thumbs.

It is believed Fittler has an unnamed punishment for players caught in front of their mini screen in any team environment throughout the 10-day camp.

From gathering for meals, team meetings, training sessions and even infamous bonding sessions, the aim is to turn the most inexperienced NSW squad in more than 30 years into a team.

"Phones won't help you win a game," Fittler said on Tuesday.

"We're trying to communicate the old way by talking. It's a bit hard. Josh Addo- Carr, we're still working on him at the moment. We're trying that talking thing. It's going okay, we're getting there."

Addo-Carr admits he quickly became an unfair target of phone-use since entering camp on Monday but embraced the opportunity to get to know his Origin teammates.

Not only is the Melbourne winger one of a staggering 11 debutants, he's also the only one from a club outside NSW and Queensland.

"Common sense, just chuck it in your bag, have a conversation and get to know everyone, their backgrounds. We're only here for a short amount of time and we've got to do our best to gel," he said.

The 22-year-old on Tuesday credited Melbourne with transforming him from a Wests Tigers discard into one of the best wingers in the competition.

He has scored 39 tries in 35 games since switching last year, including 12 in 12 this season.

"The players and coaching staff at the Melbourne Storm have turned me into the player I've always dreamed to be. Talent can only get you so far," he said.

"At the Storm you've got to work hard and it's shown in my football for the last couple of years."

Arguably the fastest player in the league, Addo-Carr refused to declare he would have NRL teammate Billy Slater in the open field.

"He can still motor ... for a 21-year-old," he said.

"I just want to get to the tryline as fast as I can. If I get tackled, I've got to fight to play and get up fast for my team. I just can't wait to run out with the boys."

