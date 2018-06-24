NSW Blues star Latrell Mitchell dropped for Origin II

Latrell Mitchell has been stunningly dropped on his 22nd birthday as part of a whopping seven changes to the NSW team for State of Origin II.

Blake Ferguson, Tom Trbojevic, James Maloney, Daniel Saifiti, Dale Finucane, Wade Graham and Tariq Sims have all been called in for the game in Perth.

Trbojevic and Jack Wighton are in the centres despite neither playing there for their club teams, while Saifiti makes his debut in the run-on side.

It is also the Origin debut Finucane.

David Klemmer (wrist), Payne Haas (hamstring) and Nick Cotric (ankle) are three forced changes after copping injuries over the past fortnight.

First-gamer Cody Walker, Angus Crichton, Josh Morris and Mitchell have been overlooked in what is a vastly-different looking team.

While Mitchell was heavily criticised for a sub-par showing in the game-one defeat, his axing will still be regarded as a major shock.

A Kangaroos incumbent, Mitchell scored two tries as part of an 18-point haul in the Sydney Roosters' big NRL win over Canterbury on Sunday.

Halfback candidate Mitchell Pearce was widely tipped for a dramatic recall but was ruled out early on Sunday due to hip and cork issues.

"It's really disappointing for him," Fittler told the Nine Network on Sunday.

"He was really keen ... I spoke to him last night and I knew he had a cork but speaking to him this morning and just then, he'll be unavailable.

"It's a bit of a shame."

Haas was also ruled out on Sunday with a hamstring problem.



NSW TEAM FOR ORIGIN II: 1. James Tedesco, 1. Blake Ferguson, 3. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Jack Wighton, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. James Maloney, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Daniel Saifiti, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Tyson Frizell, 13. Jake Trbojevic.