TODAY |

NSW Blues star Latrell Mitchell dropped for Origin II

AAP
More From
League
NRL

Latrell Mitchell has been stunningly dropped on his 22nd birthday as part of a whopping seven changes to the NSW team for State of Origin II.

Blake Ferguson, Tom Trbojevic, James Maloney, Daniel Saifiti, Dale Finucane, Wade Graham and Tariq Sims have all been called in for the game in Perth.

Trbojevic and Jack Wighton are in the centres despite neither playing there for their club teams, while Saifiti makes his debut in the run-on side.

It is also the Origin debut Finucane.

David Klemmer (wrist), Payne Haas (hamstring) and Nick Cotric (ankle) are three forced changes after copping injuries over the past fortnight.

First-gamer Cody Walker, Angus Crichton, Josh Morris and Mitchell have been overlooked in what is a vastly-different looking team.

While Mitchell was heavily criticised for a sub-par showing in the game-one defeat, his axing will still be regarded as a major shock.

A Kangaroos incumbent, Mitchell scored two tries as part of an 18-point haul in the Sydney Roosters' big NRL win over Canterbury on Sunday.

Halfback candidate Mitchell Pearce was widely tipped for a dramatic recall but was ruled out early on Sunday due to hip and cork issues.

"It's really disappointing for him," Fittler told the Nine Network on Sunday.

"He was really keen ... I spoke to him last night and I knew he had a cork but speaking to him this morning and just then, he'll be unavailable.

"It's a bit of a shame."

Haas was also ruled out on Sunday with a hamstring problem.

NSW TEAM FOR ORIGIN II: 1. James Tedesco, 1. Blake Ferguson, 3. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Jack Wighton, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. James Maloney, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Daniel Saifiti, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Tyson Frizell, 13. Jake Trbojevic.

Reserves: 14. Dale Finucane, 15. Tariq Sims, 16. Cameron Murray, 17. Wade Graham.

Latrell Mitchell (NSW). Rugby League - 2018 State of Origin, Game 1 played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) between the NSW Blues v QLD Maroons on 6 June 2018.
Latrell Mitchell in action for NSW Blues against the Queensland Maroons. Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Only 31 players will make the cut for New Zealand's World Cup defence.
'Great players' will miss All Blacks' World Cup squad, says skipper
2
Tyson Fury, of England, hits Tom Schwarz, of Germany, during a heavyweight boxing match Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Tyson Fury dominates German rival Tom Schwarz, wins via flawless second round TKO
3
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at The Oval in London, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Sri Lanka lock themselves in dressing room after Australia loss, boycott press conference
4
Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders celebrates after his try during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz
Highlanders sneak into Super Rugby finals as Bulls thrash Lions
5
The Blues finished bottom of the New Zealand Super Rugby conference.
Leon MacDonald rates first Blues season as a failure: 'We didn't get into the playoffs'
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Adam Blair against the Titans

'He lives on the edge' - Stephen Kearney defends Adam Blair's brain explosion against Titans
00:15
The Tigers' five-eighth helped pinch a 27-26 victory in Townsville.

Benji Marshall celebrates Kiwis recall with game-winning field goal against Cowboys
00:30
The Warriors' final try proved to be pivotal as they held on for a 24-20 win.

Kodi Nikorima's quick hands, Ken Maumalo's super diving finish gives Warriors game-winning try against Titans
Wallabies coach Michael Cheika during the Wallabies Captain's Run at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship match in Auckland. Friday 14 August 2015. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Michael Cheika defends phone call with Kalyn Ponga - 'I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't speak to the best'