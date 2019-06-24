NSW Blues star calls Queensland out over 'rubbish' Origin tactics

NSW veteran James Maloney claimed Queensland escaped with "rubbish" tactics in game two and called on more consistency from State of Origin referees.

Maloney was on the end of a Josh McGuire swinging arm in the final minute of the Blues' win in Perth, which could suspend the Maroons enforcer for an NRL game.

The incident drew instant criticism from Blues coach Brad Fittler post-game.

"I thought for that time of game... I'd like to see the last tackle. I'm sure the match review committee, they'll have a look at it," Fittler said.

Speaking in the sheds before the charge sheet was handed out on Monday morning, Maloney admitted being unsurprised by some of the treatment.

"A bit of s***. Nothing unexpected," Maloney told AAP.

"I think I was on the ground and there was a swinging arm. That's what it is.

"I'm sweet. It's not surprising. That stuff goes with it."

It was one of a number of incidents Maloney was unhappy with after the game, calling the Maroons out on a handful of late shots on his teammates.

James Tedesco and Boyd Cordner both copped hits after first-half passes, the latter sending the Blues captain off for a head injury assessment.

Maloney compared the decisions to let late shots go to the league's crackdown on escorting, which led to the Maroons' contentious penalty try.

"I thought they let a bit of rubbish go from Queensland," Maloney said.

"We had a few; Teddy out the back of a second-man play; he got hit off the ball early and nothing was done. I think Boydo got hit off a ball.

"I thought they let a bit of s*** go early, which was interesting because then you have a penalty try over a little escort and things like that.

"I think they need to work out where the line's drawn because you can't let some go and pull the others up."

Queensland forward Jarrod Wallace escaped a charge after being put on report for an attempted tackle on Maloney while he was kicking.

The match review committee's decision vindicated his defence of the incident after the match.

"I just went as hard as I could to try and keep pressure on. I felt I hit him around the hip," Wallace said.

"I felt I was a little bit hard done by, but (the referees) did what they did.

"I will just wait and see

"There was no malice in it, I was just trying to get pressure on the kicker.