NSW Blues' speedster James Roberts at home in Queensland

He's a rare New South Welshman at home in Queensland.

James ROBERTS ( NSW Blues ) - Photo SMPIMAGES.COM/Newscorp - Action from the National Rugby League (NRL) 2018 State of Origin, Game 1 played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) between the NSW Blues v QLD Maroons.

NSW Blues centre James Roberts.

And Brisbane star James Roberts is aiming to take full advantage when he runs out onto the Suncorp Stadium in blue for State of Origin III.

Where the rest of the NSW rookies nervously await their maiden Origin experience in Brisbane, Roberts has labelled the old Lang Park his favourite place to showcase his speed.

"It's a bit more like home than anything. I'm looking forward to it," Roberts said.

"I play there most weeks in the year and I've been there for a few years now. It's probably the most comfortable stadium that I play at.

"But it's a different ball game up there, I haven't been in that arena yet."

The stats go some way to justifying Roberts' fondness for the stadium with the Broncos winning seven of their past eight NRL games when Roberts crosses the stripe at the ground.

He averages a try every two games at Suncorp Stadium and could well be due given he missed out in their clash with Canberra.

But the Blues centre says he isn't setting himself up for a big show.

"It's just another Origin game. You've got the same job as the last two games," he said.

"They're (Queensland) going to come out firing and so are we.

"We're just looking to get the job done and the clean sweep."

One difference awaiting the 25-year-old is the prospect of defending Dane Gagai, who has shifted into the three-quarter line following a thumb injury to Greg Inglis.

While Inglis has neared career-best form since being appointed as captain of the Maroons, Gagai is the reigning Wally Lewis medallist from last series.

But Roberts isn't fazed by his latest challenge.

"He's a different type of player. It's the same job. I've just got to make my tackles and do my job for the team," he said.

