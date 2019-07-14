TODAY |

NSW Blues dominate Kangaroos Origin merit team

AAP
More From
League
Kiwis
NRL

Jack Wighton and Cameron Murray are among four NSW players poised to make their debuts for Australia later this year after they were named in the Kangaroos Origin merit team.

The uncapped Wighton, Murray, Josh Addo-Carr and Paul Vaughan were among 11 Blues players selected in Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga's merit squad on Sunday - after Brad Fittler's side claimed back-to-back series wins on Wednesday.

The six Queensland players are headlined by captain Daly Cherry-Evans and Cameron Munster, who was selected at five-eighth.

"The Origin series was closely fought. Ultimately the Blues prevailed and they deserved to make up a significant proportion of the squad," Meninga said.

Players must have played in at least two of the Origin matches to be picked in the merit team, which has proven a clear guide to Meninga's selections the past two years.

Meninga will be choosing a Kangaroos squad later this year for a Test against New Zealand in October and a clash with Tonga in early November.

"This is an important year for us as we continue the preparations for a tour of the northern hemisphere in 2020, followed by a World Cup in 2021," Meninga said.

"While the selection in the merit squad will form part of the criteria for our end-of-year matches, the selectors will also look at other aspects, including club form, particularly in the finals series and the grand final, as well as the values and behaviours that we are always looking for."

NSW's James Tedesco, Addo-Carr, Tom and Jake Trbojevic, Boyd Cordner, Damien Cook, David Klemmer and Vaughan have earned selection in back-to-back years along with Queensland trio Munster, Josh McGuire and Josh Papalii.

2019 Kangaroos Merit Team (1-17): James Tedesco, Blake Ferguson, Jack Wighton, Tom Trbojevic, Josh Addo-Carr, Cameron Munster, Daly Cherry-Evans, David Klemmer, Damien Cook, Josh Papalii, Boyd Cordner, Felise Kaufusi, Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: Ben Hunt, Paul Vaughan, Cameron Murray, Josh McGuire.

Cameron Murray. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Kiwis
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Appropriately for a club with such a rich Kiwi history, there was a special tribute for Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith.
Cameron Smith gets special tribute haka from Storm's Kiwi contingent after his 400th NRL game
2
Tepai Moeroa of the Eels celebrates after winning the match against the Rabbitohs during Day 2 of the NRL Auckland Nines Rugby League Tournament, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 7 February 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz
'Bring the Bledisloe back where it belongs' - Eels NRL player lists his goals after signing with Australian Rugby
3
The All Blacks captain gave a hilarious message of support, asking ‘how good it will be when the Black Caps stuff the Poms at the Home of Cricket?"
'Give ‘em a taste of Kiwi' - Kieran Read's hilarious sign off on All Blacks' message of support for Black Caps
4
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
5
The veteran forward showed serious pace to score at Suncorp Stadium.
Adam Blair channels inner-SBW to score freakish solo try against Broncos
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Benji Marshall kicks the match winning field goal for the Tigers. NRL Premiership rugby league. Melbourne Storm v Wests Tigers. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saaturday 7 April 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Longtime teammate Robbie Farah pays tribue to NRL triple centurion Benji Marshall
00:15
Adam Reynolds' late effort gave South Sydney a 21-20 victory.

Rabbitohs snap losing streak after field goal downs Sea Eagles
Warriors James Gavet. Vodafone Warriors v Melbourne Storm, NRL preseaon league, Rotorua, New Zealand. Satturday, 17 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Newcastle prop James Gavet can avoid suspension for late tackle
NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 12: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak of the Bulldogs is tackled by the Knights defence during the round 17 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Canterbury Bulldogs at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 12, 2019 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Newcastle implode against the Bulldogs