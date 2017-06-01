 

NSW Blues and Sharks star Andrew Fifita hits out at pub's 'racist' post

NSW State of Origin and Sharks prop Andrew Fifita has hit out at a Brisbane pub over what he says is a racist social media post.

Andrew Fifita of NSW attacks during game 1 of the State of Origin rugby league, Queensland Reds v New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 31 May 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Andrew Fifita of NSW attacks during Game 1 of the State of Origin rugby league against Queensland.

Source: Photosport

Fifita posted a screenshot of the slur to Instagram on Thursday, which showed Kallangur Tavern naming a Blues fan as best dressed, suggesting a black doll on the patron's back was Andrew Fifita's daughter.

"This is f***ed ... I'm all for shaming me but when you involve my Family it's personal now," Fifita posted.

"This is so wrong on all levels.

"I will be in Brisbane soon and I will be going past your pub to see you personally."

It's understood the now-deleted image was uploaded during last Wednesday's Origin clash at ANZ Stadium, and Fifita was furious when shown the post the next day.

The Cronulla forward's representatives were believed to have been promptly in contact with the venue, while Fifita himself has discussed it with other Indigenous players.

A statement was released through the pub's Facebook last Thursday, which apologised for the post.

"Kallangur Tavern apologises for any offense (sic) a recent post has caused which was deleted promptly," it read.

"It was an error in judgement by a staff member, whom is deeply regretful and repentant for the post made.

"In no way is it the view of the patron portrayed, nor the hotel, its management nor staff."

The post was first circulated on social media by the Facebook page of Blackfulla Revolution.

The page has since deleted this post after the tavern apologised.

In a post, Blackfulla Revolution says it has been contacted by family members of the woman, who said the costume had been a "horrible mistake" and had been given a meaning it was not intended to have.

"The mask in question is Blue, not black," the post says.

Fifita, a three-time Indigenous All Stars representative, is set to become a father for a third time next month.

A spokesperson for the NRL said it would not be commenting on the matter.

